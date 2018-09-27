Philip Morris International factors in EM currency devaluation into guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) revises its 2018 full-year EPS forecast to $4.97-$5.02, at prevailing exchange rates, representing a projected increase of about 28%-29% from reported 2017 EPS of $3.88.

That compares with 2018 EPS at $5.02-$5.12 guidance issued on July 19.

Revision reflects unfavorable currency impact, at prevailing exchange rates, of about 12 cents versus the prior guidance of 7 cents, mainly due to the Turkish lira.

PM began to account for its Argentinian affiliates as highly inflationary as of July 1, 2018. Following the accounting change, as a result of further devaluation of the Argentine peso, the full-year forecast includes an unfavorable currency impact of about 6 cents at prevailing exchange rates, now considered as part of the underly business results.

Excluding unfavorable prevailing exchange rates of about 12 cents, full-year forecast represents a projected increase of about 8%-9% from 2017 adjusted EPS of $4.72 compared with the 8%-10% increase it saw in July.

