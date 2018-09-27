EPHS Holdings receives OTCQB approval

On fulfilling all the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission EPHS Holdings (OTCPK:STNN) has been officially approved by the OTC Markets Group to transition shares from the Pink Sheets and onto the OTCQB "Venture Market" tier.

EPHS Holdings President and CEO, Gianfranco Bentivoglio, commented, "The approval to transition from the Pink Sheets onto the OTCQB after having recently received approval for our name change allows us to unveil in the coming days our complete and detailed business model. We have been in negotiations with several parties throughout the course of 2018 prior to finalizing our decision which will be best for both immediate growth potential and for the greatest benefit of shareholders and future shareholders."

The current Outstanding Shares and Float are correcting reflected on OTCMarkets: 58,625,892 and 6,358,936, respectively.