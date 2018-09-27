Web to Door expands into Utah

Web To Door Corp, a wholly owned subsidiary of Supurva Healthcare Group (OTCPK:SPRV) has opened an office in Salt Lake City, Utah, operation will begin deliveries on October 10th.

It is also estimated that the new operations will deliver approximately 8,000 packages per day, 56,000 packages per week, and a total of 560,000 packages during the peak holiday season alone.

Speaking from Salt Lake City, UT, Rod Santulan, CEO of the Company stated, “Our visit last week set the expansion initiative in motion. Salt Lake City is a booming metropolitan area with its low unemployment rate and increased interest in online orders during the winter season.” Mr. Santulan further commented, “One of our key Operations Managers flew in yesterday and immediately began the hiring process with a goal of hiring 75 employees by late November. This expansion will grow our regional footprint and increase our partner network.”