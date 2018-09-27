Foundation Building Materials to sell Mechanical Insulation business to Dunes Point Capital for $122.5M

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) to sell its Mechanical Insulation segment to an affiliate of Dunes Point Capital, LP, for $122.5M and the transaction is expected to close during Q4.

“The divestiture of the Mechanical Insulation segment will sharpen FBM’s focus on growing our more profitable businesses while driving superior service and productivity for our customers,” said Ruben Mendoza, President, and Chief Executive Officer. “Today’s announcement advances our strategy of reducing debt, improving profitability, and optimizing FBM’s portfolio and positions FBM to enhance shareholder value.”

Net proceeds of approximately $116M from the transaction will be used to pay down the Company's ABL credit facility.

For 2018, the Company expects FY2018 Specialty Building Product segment net sales to be in the range of $1.9B to $2.06B, which includes net sales contributions from acquisitions to date.