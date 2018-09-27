Geron announces discontinuation of Imetelstat collaboration by Janssen; shares down 68% premarket

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN) announces that Janssen Biotech has terminated the 2014 Collaboration and License Agreement (CLA) with the Company. The decision was made as the result of a strategic portfolio evaluation and prioritization of assets within their portfolio.

As such, Geron has regained the global rights to develop and commercialize imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor. The effective date of the termination is September 28. Janssen will have no further obligations to fund any of the current ongoing imetelstat clinical trials.

Transition of the imetelstat program is expected to occur over 12 months.

Patients currently enrolled in the ongoing imetelstat clinical trials in myelofibrosis (IMbark) and myelodysplastic syndromes (IMerge) will continue to be supported through the respective trial protocols, including treatment and follow-up.

The Company has revised its financial projections and now anticipates 2018 operating expenses to be ~$37M (previously $30M).

Geron will host a conference call to discuss its future development plans for imetelstat at 8:00 a.m. ET on September 27.