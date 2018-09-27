McCormick revises FY2018 guidance

McCormick (NYSE:MKC) reports sales rose 13.6% on a constant currency basis in Q3.

Sales from the acquired Frank's and French's brands added 10% to the sales increase.

Segment revenue: Consumer: $790.8M (+13.5%); Flavor Solutions: $554.5M (+13.5%).

Adjusted Gross margin rate improved 280 bps to 44.2%.

Segment operating income: Consumer: $154.1M (+10%); Flavor Solutions: $87.8M (+37%).

Adjusted operating margin rate up 80 bps to 18%.

Income from unconsolidated operations +2.4% to $8.4M.

FY2018 Guidance: Sales: +13% to +15% (+12% to +14% in constant currency); Operating income: +31% to +32%; Adjusted operating income: +22% to +23%; Tax rate: ~21%; Diluted EPS: $7.03 to $7.08; Adjusted diluted EPS: $4.95 to $5.00.

MKC +0.85% premarket.

Previously: McCormick beats by $0.01, misses on revenue (Sept. 27)