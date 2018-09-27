Hennes & Mauritz +9% after earnings shine

Hennes & Mauritz (OTCPK:LVMHF, OTCPK:LVMUY) reports revenue growth of 9% 55.82B kronor,in FQ3, driven higher by a 32% jump in online sales.

Gross margin fell 110 bps to 50.3% of sales during the quarter.

"The rapid changes in the fashion industry are continuing and the H&M group is in an exciting transitional period. Our transformation work has contributed to a gradual improvement in sales development with increased market share in most markets during the third quarter," states H&M CEO Karl-Johan Persson.

H&M Group press release