Tetra Bio-Pharma announces PPP002 program update following Type B meeting with FDA

Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) conducted a Type B meeting with the FDA for its dronabinol AdVersa mucoadhesive product, PPP002. The purpose of the meeting was to obtain confirmation of the eligibility of PPP002 for the 505(b)(2) NDA and the requirements for marketing approval.

The FDA confirmed the eligibility of the regulatory pathway and that the efficacy and systemic safety would be supported by the corporation’s proposed comparative bioavailability study and if successful Tetra could apply for FDA approval in Q1 2019, for Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting as well as Anorexia associated with Weight Loss in Patients with AIDS.

The FDA also provided feedback on the local safety requirements and the evaluation of the abuse potential of PPP002 for obtaining a Schedule III controlled substance classification.