Xenia Hotels buys Fairmont Pittsburgh for $30M

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) acquires the Fairmont Pittsburgh, a 185-room luxury hotel, for about $162,000 per key.

The purchase was funded with cash available on Xenia's balance sheet.

Price represents and estimated 11.0x multiple on 2018 forecasted hotel EBITDA.

Xenia see the hotel generating about $0.9M of hotel EBITDA during the remainder of 2018.

The acquired hotel's operating performance will add to the overall Xenia portfolio with RevPAR of $194.72 during the trailing 12 months ending July 31, 2018.

