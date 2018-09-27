Accenture issues guidance ahead of consensus

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) reports revenue of $10.2B and bookings of $10.8B in FQ4.

Consulting revenue increased 12% during the quarter to $5.54B, while outsourcing revenue rose 9% to $4.61B.

CEO update: "We continue to benefit from the significant investments we have made to further strengthen our leadership position in high-growth areas such as digital, cloud and security services, which accounted for approximately 60 percent of total revenues for the year."

Loooking ahead, Accenture expects Q1 revenue of $10.35B to $10.65B to top the consensus estimate of $10.2B.

Shares of ACN are down 0.33% premarket to $172.40.

