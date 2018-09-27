Tetra Bio set to file U.S. marketing application for PPP002 in Q1 2019

Based on FDA feedback, Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTCQB:TBPMF) expects to file a U.S. marketing application in Q1 2019 seeking approval for PPP002 for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting and anorexia associated with weight loss in AIDS patients.

The agency is on board with the company employing on the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway which allows the inclusion of data generated by others. The company will be responsible for conducting a comparative bioavailability study and will have to address safety requirements and abuse potential of PPP002 in order it to qualify for Schedule III controlled substance classification.

Tetra plans to conduct a Phase 2 study comparing PPP002 to an opioid to treat chronic pain.

The active ingredient in PPP002 is a cannabinoid called dronabinol.