Ritchie Bros. sells $50+M of equipment in September Fort Worth, TX auction

Ritchie Bros. (NYSE:RBA) sold $50+M of equipment and trucks for 600+ consignors in its fourth Fort Worth auction of the year.

Two-day auction attracted 5,000+ bidders from 52 countries including 3,650 people registering to bid online; 51% of equipment sold to online buyers.

"Following up on the strong numbers we saw in Houston in August and equipment sold in our recent weekly IronPlanet auctions, we had another great Texas auction this week in Fort Worth," said Neal Black, Regional Sales Manager, Ritchie Bros. "We had a great selection of late-model yellow iron in the auction that performed very well. We also saw strong pricing for transportation gear, including a package of more than 80 like-kind pneumatic bulk trailers that exceeded expectations."