Rite Aid announces board changes

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) announces the nomination of three new independent directors and says it will separate the positions of chairman and CEO.

The three new independent director nominees are Robert Knowling (Chairman Eagles Landing Partners), Louis Miramontes (KPMG exec) and Arun Nayar (former Tyco CFO)..

Bruce Bodaken will hold the position of chairman, effective at the annual meeting.

The company's annual meeting is scheduled for October 3.

"These changes will significantly strengthen and enhance the Board’s governance oversight and reflect our commitment to aligning Rite Aid’s interests with those of stockholders," says Bodaken.

RAD +2.34% premarket to $1.31.

