Urban Edge grants two new execs 1M stock options each, restricted units

Urban Edge Properties' (NYSE:UE) new chief operating officer and president of development each will get options to buy 1M shares of stock, which vest over five years.

COO Chris Weilminster will get 170,628 restricted LTIP units of Urban Edge Properties LP, and Don Briggs, president of development, will get 182,262 restricted LTIP units. As with the options, the units will vest over a period of five years.

Weilminster and Briggs, both formerly of Federal Realty Investment Trust, start their employment with Urban Edge today.

At the same time, Robert Minutoli steps down as COO, but remains with the company through the rest of the year to aid in the transition.

