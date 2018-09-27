JPMorgan starts Apple at Overweight on services potential

JPMorgan initiates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Overweight due to the tech giant “transforming from a hardware company to a services company faster than investors had expected, which is driving financial and valuation upside.”

Analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that Apple’s services sales rose to 13% of its FY17 revenue versus the 8% in FY12. He forecasts growth to 20% of sales by FY21.

Chatterjee is the new Apple analyst at the firm, which last covered the company in October last year.

Price target: $272, a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.