JPMorgan starts Apple at Overweight on services potential

|About: Apple Inc. (AAPL)|By:, SA News Editor

JPMorgan initiates Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) at Overweight due to the tech giant “transforming from a hardware company to a services company faster than investors had expected, which is driving financial and valuation upside.”

Analyst Samik Chatterjee notes that Apple’s services sales rose to 13% of its FY17 revenue versus the 8% in FY12. He forecasts growth to 20% of sales by FY21. 

Chatterjee is the new Apple analyst at the firm, which last covered the company in October last year. 

Price target: $272, a 23% upside to yesterday’s close.  

Apple shares are up 1.2% premarket to $223.10.  

