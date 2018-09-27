EDAP installs third Focal One HIFU device in Brazil

EDAP TMS SA (NASDAQ:EDAP) announces the installation of the third Focal One device in Brazil at the renowned Albert Einstein Center of Oncology.

The prostate has a particular anatomical location, hindering multiple surgical access and making partial surgery impossible. Prostate ablation with different energies has been proposed for focal treatment; however, safety and precision were the main limiting factors for the most of these approaches.

Focal One fills this gap by enabling accurate and safe treatment through advances in both resonance technology and robotic control.