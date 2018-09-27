Cameco +16% after winning Canada tax dispute

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) +16.2% pre-market after the Tax Court of Canada ruled in its favor in the dispute of the reassessments issued by Canada Revenue Agency for the 2003, 2005 and 2006 tax years.

The Tax Court rules CCJ's marketing and trading structure involving foreign subsidiaries and the related transfer pricing methodology used for certain inter-company uranium sale and purchase agreements are in full compliance with Canadian laws for the tax years in question.

CCJ says it will apply to the court to recover the substantial costs incurred over the course of the case.