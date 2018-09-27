KKR to sell majority stake in Europe telecom operator United Group

KKR (NYSE:KKR) agrees to sell a majority stake in United Group BV to U.K.'s BC Partners in a deal that would value the company at about €2.60B ($3.04B), including debt, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

KKR will retain a minority stake in the company.

BC Partners will pay for the deal from its €7B flagship fund, which it raised earlier this year.

United Group, an alternative telecom provider, serves countries that made up the former Yugoslavia. KKR bought the business in 2014 for an undisclosed price.

KKR -0.4% in premarket trading.

BC Partners press release.

Previously: KKR forms company to invest and manage hospitals in China (Sept. 26)