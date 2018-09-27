Alnylam's givosiran shows positive effect in late-stage AHP study; U.S. marketing application planned; shares ahead 2% premarket

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is up 2% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, ENVISION, evaluating givosiran in patients with acute hepatic porphyria (AHP), an inherited disorder affecting the production of heme, the iron-containing part of hemoglobin that binds with oxygen. Patients suffering from AHP experience intense abdominal pain and fatigue and neurological and psychological symptoms.

The primary endpoint was the annualized rate of porphyria attacks in patients with acute intermittent porphyria (AIP) at month 6 compared to placebo. This outcome will be reported in early 2019.

The company says the interim analysis was based on lowering urinary aminolevulinic acid (ALA), a surrogate biomarker that it says is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. The data showed treatment with givosiran resulted in a statistically significant reduction in urinary ALA compared to control (p<0.001).

Alnylam intends to discuss the data with the FDA as well as a regulatory path for the indication. If all goes well, a marketing application will be filed around year-end.

Givosiran (formerly ALN-AS1) is an RNAi therapeutic that targets an enzyme called aminolevulinic acid synthase 1 (ALAS1).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:00 am ET to discuss the results.