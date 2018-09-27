Freeport, Rio sign deal to turn majority control of Grasberg mine to Indonesia

Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) and Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) sign a binding agreement paving the way to transfer a majority stake in the Grasberg copper mine to Indonesia’s state-owned Inalum.

The agreement, which follows more than a year of negotiations and a July framework deal, allows Indonesia's government to issue a special mining license to FCX to operate Grasberg through 2041; Inalum will pay $3.85B to raise Indonesia’s stake in the mine to 51% from ~9% currently.

Rio will cash out its economic interest in Grasberg for $3.5B, leaving FCX’s share of the payment at $350M.