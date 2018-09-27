Achieve Life Sciences up 38% premarket on performance of new cytisine formulation

Nano cap Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) is up 38% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that a new formulation of smoking cessation candidate cytisine demonstrated bioequivalence in healthy volunteer smokers with or without food. The results were similar to the previous formation that showed bioequivalence in healthy non-smoking volunteers.

Chairman & CEO Rick Stewart says, "We believe this new cytisine formulation will allow for an extended shelf-life and will be used in the upcoming Phase 2b clinical trial as well as the Phase 3 clinical program. We are pleased with the similar results regarding this new formulation in smokers and that the higher dose of 3 mg cytisine continues to demonstrate a good safety profile with or without food."

Cytisine is a plant-based alkaloid with a strong affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor.

