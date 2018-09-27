Intuit reaffirms guidance ahead of today's investor day

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) reaffirms its Q1 and fY19 guidance in conjunction with today’s investor day.

Q1 guidance has revenue of $955M to $975M (+5% to 7% Y/Y; consensus: $968.9M) and EPS of $0.09 to $0.11 (consensus: $0.11). Non-GAAP operating income is expected from $30M to 440M.

FY19 guidance has revenue of $6.53B to $6.63B (+8% to 10%; consensus: $6.6B) and EPS of $6.40 to $6.50 (+11% to 12%; consensus: $6.48). Non-GAAP operating income is expected to grow from 6% to 8% to $2.165B to $2.215B.

Intuit’s investor day meeting starts at 11 AM ET with a webcast available here.