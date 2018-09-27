Ultragenyx's DTX301 shows positive effect in OTC study

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARE) announces positive results from its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy DTX301 in patients with a urea cycle disorder called ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency.

Data from the first two dose cohorts continue to show an acceptable safety profile and evidence of clinical activity. One new participant in cohort 2 achieved normalization of ureagenesis (process by which urea becomes the final waste product of amino acid metabolism and the detoxification of ammonia from the blood) at week 24. A patient in cohort 1 achieved the same and has shown a further increase in ureagenesis at week 52 after discontinuing different medication and following a less-stringent protein-restricted diet.

On the safety front, there have been no infusion-related adverse events and serious adverse events reported. All adverse events have been mild or moderate.

Enrollment will now commence in the third cohort. Topline data should be available in mid-2019.