BNY Mellon signs on as first reseller of disbursements with Zelle

BNY Mellon (NYSE:BK) inks a reseller agreement with Early Warning Services, the network operator of the Zelle Network, bolstering its fintech offerings.

BNY Mellon is the first bank to resell tokenized payment capabilities to its financial institution clients.

Tokenized payments eliminate the need for clients to store or process payee's bank account information.

The reseller offering will allow BNY Mellon's financial institution clients to help businesses make payments to consumers in a wide range of disbursements scenarios, including rebates, refunds, claims, account distributions, expense reimbursements, and payroll.

BNY Mellon +0.3% in premarket trading.

