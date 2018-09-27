Northland Capital downgrades AMD on "irrational expectations"

Northland Capital Markets downgrades AMD (NASDAQ:AMD) from Outperform to Market Perform and lowers the target from $30 to $26, a 19% downside to yesterday’s close.

Analyst Gus Richard says the slowing of Moore’s law, AMD’s strong design team, and its strong IP position led the firm to think AMD would challenge Intel.

Richard: “Our thesis hasn’t changed, valuation and sentiment has. While we expect shares to continue to appreciate between now and 12/31, we think the share price reflects irrational expectations.”

AMD shares are down 0.9% premarket to $31.90.

