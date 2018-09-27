ConAgra Brands trades weak after earnings

ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG) trades lower after organic sales only increased 1.2% in FQ1 off of flat volume.

Organic sales rose 6.3% for the international business, but were only up 0.2% for the grocery/snacks and foodservices segments.

The company's gross margin fell 60 bps Y/Y to 28.6% of sales vs. 28.5% consensus.

ConAgra management says the acquisition of Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) is expected to close by the end of October.

Looking ahead, ConAgra sees sales growth in the range of 0.5% to 1.5% for FY19 and organic sales growth of 1.0% to 2.0%. Adjusted operating margin is seen falling in the range of 15.0% to 15.3%.

CAG -6.87% premarket to $33.60. The 52-week low for shares is $32.90.

