Noble Energy, Delek to buy EMG Egypt-Israel gas pipeline stake for $518M

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL), Israel's Delek Drilling (OTC:DKDRF) and Egypt's East Gas agree to acquire a 39% stake in the EMG pipeline to export natural gas from Israel to Egypt for a combined $518M; NBL and Delek will pay $185M each, and East will pay the balance.

The deal will enable the supply of 64B cm of gas over 10 years from Israel's offshore Tamar and Leviathan fields to Egypt as part of the landmark $15B export deal signed in February.

As part of the deal, NBL and Delek will receive exclusive rights to lease and operate the EMG pipeline, which links Ashkelon in southern Israel and Egypt via El Arish in the Sinai.

NBL expects initial gas delivery to occur from the Tamar field, perhaps by early 2019; at startup of the Leviathan field by year-end 2019, it anticipates selling at least 350M cf/day of natural gas to contracted customers in Egypt.