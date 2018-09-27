Hormel Foods to expand Burke facility

Hormel (NYSE:HRL) says it plans to invest $150M in a 210K-square-foot expansion of the Burke manufacturing facility in Nevada, Iowa.

The company calls Burke one of the leading providers of pizza toppings and other fully cooked meat products in the foodservice and prepared food industries.

"This expansion of our Burke facility is a significant and strategic investment, allowing us to continue to expand and accelerate growth in our foodservice portfolio," says Hormel CEO Jim Snee.

HRL -0.53% premarket to $39.10.

Source: Press Release