Dova Pharma to co-promote Doptelet in U.S. with Salix Pharma

Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DOVA) inks an agreement with Bausch Health Companies' (NYSE:BHC) Salix Pharmaceuticals to co-promote DOPTELET (avatrombopag) in the U.S.

Salix plans to deploy ~100 sales reps to promote DOPTELET to healthcare professionals in gastroenterology beginning next month while Dova will continue its promotional activities with hepatologists, interventional radiologists and certain other specialties. Dova will pay Salix a quarterly fee based on net sales of DOPTELET prescribed by gastroenterologists.

The FDA approved DOPTELET about four months ago for thrombocytopenia in adults with chronic liver disease who are about to undergo a procedure.

