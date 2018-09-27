Keurig Dr Pepper acquires Core Nutrition

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) announces that it will acquire CORE Nutrition in a deal valued at $525M.

The deal cost is estimated at $435M net of anticipated tax benefits.

The Core Nutrition portfolio includes CORE Hydration bottled water and CORE Organic fruit hydration, both currently distributed by Keurig.

The company says the acquisition of CORE Nutrition will be funded with KDP stock, net of KDP's current equity investment and certain other contractual adjustments.

Keurig expects the transaction to be neutral to KDP's EPS in 2019 and accretive thereafter.

Source: Press Release