Savara on track to report data from two Molgradex studies in Q2 2019

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) reports that enrollment in its Phase 3 IMPALA study evaluating lead candidate Molgradex in autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis and its Phase 2a OPTIMA study of Molgradex in nontuberculous mycobacterial lung infection is almost complete.

The announcement of topline data from both trials remains on track for Q2 2019.

Molgradex is an inhaled formulation of recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).

