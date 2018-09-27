Validus redeeming preference shares, junior subordinated notes

AIG (NYSE:AIG) reports that Validus Holdings will redeem all of its outstanding 5.875% non-cumulative preference shares Series A and 5.800% non-cumulative preference shares Series B. There are currently 6,000 series A preference shares outstanding and 10,000 Series B preference shares outstanding.

They'll be redeemed on Oct. 30, 2018 at a redemption price of $26,000 per preference share, bringing the aggregate redemption price to $416M.

Separately, AIG's Validus Reinsurance will redeem all of its floating rate deferrable interest junior subordinated notes due 2037 at a redemption price of 100% of principal amount of each note, plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Previously: AIG slumps after Q2 miss (Aug. 2)