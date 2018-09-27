Cellular Biomedicine inks deal with Novartis for CAR-T cell therapy for patients in China

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) has entered into a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis to manufacture and supply the CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in China. Novartis will be the exclusive holder of the marketing license.

Upon the closing of the agreement, CBMG will receive $40M in an equity purchase from Novartis at $27.43/share for ~9% equity. Novartis will receive certain royalty-free intellectual property worldwide rights to certain CBMG CAR-T related technology. CBMG will receive a single-digit percentage collaboration payment based on net product sales and a mark-up from Novartis on the manufacturing cost.

CBMG will take the lead in the manufacturing process, and Novartis will lead distribution, regulatory and commercialization efforts in China.