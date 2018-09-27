Cellular Biomedicine inks deal with Novartis for CAR-T cell therapy for patients in China

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) has entered into a strategic licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis to manufacture and supply the CAR-T cell therapy Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in China. Novartis will be the exclusive holder of the marketing license.
Upon the closing of the agreement, CBMG will receive $40M in an equity purchase from Novartis at $27.43/share for ~9% equity. Novartis will receive certain royalty-free intellectual property worldwide rights to certain CBMG CAR-T related technology. CBMG will receive a single-digit percentage collaboration payment based on net product sales and a mark-up from Novartis on the manufacturing cost.
CBMG will take the lead in the manufacturing process, and Novartis will lead distribution, regulatory and commercialization efforts in China.
CBMG shares are up 11% premarket.
