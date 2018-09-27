Auto sector pain from tariffs seen extending

Height Capital Markets says President Trump's reiteration of auto tariff threats during a press conference in New York yesterday reflects his goal of imposing some restrictions on auto imports as part of ongoing trade talks with the European Union, Japan, Mexico and Canada

The firm sees auto parts continuing to be a negotiating asset throughout the trade talks in what stands as a persistent overhang for the sector.

Earlier this week, Ford and BMW both outlined separately the devastating impact of tariffs on their profitability. Some analysts think production and parts ordering decisions for 2019 and beyond could see an even bigger impact if no resolution is struck. Automakers have warned on the loss of U.S. jobs from the protracted tariff battle, but no major announcements have been made yet.

