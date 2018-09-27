Kalytera announces progress with cannabinoid-based compound for treatment of acute and chronic pain

Kalytera Therapeutics (OTCQB:KALTF) announces a major step forward in its program to develop the first cannabinoid-derived pain treatment targeting activation of alpha3 glycine receptors.

When activated, the alpha3 glycine receptor strongly blocks pain signals from being sent to the brain. Kalytera, and its research partner, Beetlebung Pharma Ltd. (BPL) have carried out a medicinal chemistry program to identify a novel analogue of cannabidiol (“CBD”) that will block such pain signals via the activation of the alpha3 glycine receptor channel in the spinal cord.

Through a series of manipulations of the structure of CBD, a new compound has been invented. This new compound is 40-fold more potent than desoxy-CBD. The new compound activates only the alpha3 glycine receptor and has no effect on a closely related protein, known as the alpha1 glycine receptor, which may produce unwanted symptoms of muscle weakness.

Kalytera is now preparing to evaluate the compound in various animal models in order to select the optimal pain setting in which to conduct human clinical testing and has obtained an exclusive, worldwide license for this compound from BPL.