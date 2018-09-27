Petrobras reaches $853M settlement in U.S., Brazil corruption probes

Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) says it agrees to pay a $853.2M settlement with U.S. and Brazilian law enforcement authorities to end the multi-year investigations into the Car Wash corruption scandal.

The payments include a tentative deal to pay $682.6M to a Brazil fund and an additional $170.6M equally split between the U.S. Department of Justice and the SEC.

“Executives at the highest levels of Petrobras - including members of its executive board and board of directors - facilitated the payment of hundreds of millions of dollars in bribes to Brazilian politicians and political parties and then cooked the books to conceal the bribe payments from investors and regulators," the DoJ says in a statement.