Bernstein updates on Macau

Bernstein updates its forecast on Macau after factoring in the impact of the typhoon last month.

"GGR this month had been impacted by Typhoon Mangkhut, which hit Macau during the weekend of September 15 and 16, with the closure of all casinos and disruptions to transportation in and out Macau," notes the firm.

While the monthly revenue tally will be down due to the closures, Bernstein says physical damage to casinos was minor. GGR is anticipated to be up 3% to 4% for the month of September.

Macau casino stocks: Wynn Macau (OTCPK:WYNMF, OTCPK:WYNMY, WYNN), Sands China (OTCPK:SCHYY, OTCPK:SCHYF, LVS), MGM China (OTCPK:MCHVF, OTCPK:MCHVY, MGM), Galaxy Entertainment (OTCPK:GXYEF), SJM Holdings (OTCPK:SJMHF, OTCPK:SJMHY), Melco Resorts (NASDAQ:MLCO).

