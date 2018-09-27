Lexington Realty Trust raised to outperform by Wells Fargo on industrial focus

Wells Fargo analyst Todd Stender upgrades Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) to outperform from market perform as the real estate investment trust shifts its focus to industrial properties.

LXP recently sold a single-tenant office portfolio as part of its change in strategy, a move that Stender sees as a positive.

However, earnings dilution is expected and there could be a dividend cut, he wrote.

LXP -0.5% in premarket trading.

Stender raised his price target to $9.00 from $8.50, saying the stock should reprice by the end of 2019 to reflect the expected 85% industrial exposure.

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Previously: Lexington Realty sells 21 office assets for $726M to joint venture (Sept. 4)