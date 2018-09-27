Havertys updates on Q3 sales, buyback activity

Havertys (NYSE:HVT) reports sales for Q3 to date are up approximately 3.5% over the same period last year and comparable store sales are up 4.5%.

The company says total written sales QTD are up ~1.4% and written comparable store sales rose 2.3% over the same period last year.

Havertys also updates on buyback activity, saying the company repurchased 235,695 shares during Q3 for ~$5.2M. The total number of shares purchased YTD is 687,562 for ~$14.5M.

Full FQ4 results are due out from Havertys on October 30.

