Buy the dip in Trupanion - Raymond James

Trupanion (NYSE:TRUP) tumbled more than 10% on what turned out to be a mistaken report of a probe by the NY Department of Financial Services.

That's manna for long-term investors able to weather "potential noise," says analyst John Ransom.

"We have yet to see evidence that would spark a shift in our general thinking," he says. Ransom continues to rate the stock Outperform.

Shares are higher by 1.7% in premarket action.

