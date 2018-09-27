GW Pharma up 4% premarket on Schedule 5 listing for Epidiolex

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) is up 4% premarket on modest volume in apparent reaction to the news that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) has categorized Epidiolex (cannabidiol) as a Schedule 5 drug, a classification for medications with lower abuse potential that Schedule 4 (e.g., Xanax, Darvon, Ambien).

Schedule 5, the DEA's lowest category for controlled substances, includes cough suppressants containing modest amounts of codeine (e.g., Robitussin AG), Lyrica and Motofen.

Previously: U.S. DEA to down-classify GW Pharma's Epidiolex; shares up 8% (Sept. 19)