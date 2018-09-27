Chase adds feature to lock/unlock credit cards

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) credit-card customers can now temporarily turn off their Chase credit cards using their phones through the Chase Mobile app or by computer to immediately block new purchases, cash advances, and balance transfers.

Once the card is found, customers can unlock their card using the app or by going online.

Chase will apply the feature to debit cards later this year.

