Trovagene completes dosing cohort of patients treated with Onvansertib in combination with decitabine in Phase 1b/2 AML trial

Trovagene (NASDAQ:TROV) completes the second dosing cohort of Onvansertib, its 3rd generation, highly-selective oral Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) Inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care decitabine, in its Phase 1b/2 clinical trial in patients with Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML).

All three patients in the cohort successfully completed treatment with Onvansertib at 18mg/m2 in combination with decitabine and the combination was well tolerated. The Safety Review Committee has recommended escalating to the next dose level of Onvansertib at 27mg/m2 (~50% increase) in combination with decitabine.

In Phase 1b dose-escalation segment of the trial, the primary objective is to determine the maximum tolerated dose (MTD) or recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D), using a traditional 3+3 design. In Phase 2 the MTD or RP2D will be administered to 32 patients to evaluate preliminary antitumor activity and to continue to evaluate the safety and tolerability of Onvansertib in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy.