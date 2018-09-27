Lampert plan for Sears seen as self-serving

Bloomberg throws a bright spotlight on how Eddie Lampert's plan to cut down debt at Sears Holdings (NASDAQ:SHLD) could end up benefiting his hedge fund more than anyone.
"To have debt that’s convertible into equity when the equity is worthless doesn’t appear to be a very attractive proposal at all," observes a corporate attorney to Bloomberg.
Lampert's ESL Investment conveniently has about $2.5B in Sears debt that's in the category set by the plan for repayment, while smaller creditors could see some pain.
There's also the open-ended question on how to fix Sears's underlying retail business even if the debt obligations are pushed down the road.
Shares of Sears are down 85% over the last 52 weeks.
Now read: Sears Holdings: Teetering On The Edge »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox