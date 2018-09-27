Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP prices public offering of common units

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (KRP -5.7% ) has priced its public offering of 3M common units at $19.00 per common unit.

The total gross proceeds of the offering will be approximately $57M.

The offering is expected to close on October 1.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, including any net proceeds from the exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional common units, to repay a portion of the outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility.

