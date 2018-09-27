PSE&G proposes $4B plan to cut New Jersey energy use, carbon emissions

New Jersey utility PSE&G (PEG +0.7% ) proposes a $4B investment to lower the state's energy consumption and carbon emissions wile driving down electric power costs.

PSE&G's Clean Energy Future plan calls for spending $2.8B on energy efficiency programs and hundreds of millions of dollars on electric vehicle infrastructure, energy storage and state-of-the-art electricity meters.

PSE&G says the plan will save customers $7.4B - although some ratepayers could see their bills tick higher - and cut carbon emissions by 40M tons, roughly equal to taking 380K cars off the road, by 2025.

The utility's proposed investments "aim to keep bills lower than they were 10 years ago, says Ralph Izzo, Chairman and CEO of PSE&G parent company Public Service Enterprise. "Utilities need to help their customers use less energy. This may be the only industry in America making a business case to sell you less of its product."