Keurig Dr Pepper looks to CORE for new growth channel

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.5%) has its hands on an intriguing hydration/nutrition beverage property with the $525M buy of CORE Nutrition.
CORE beverage sales have grown at an average annualized rate of approximately 115% over the past three years. Current retail sales are estimated to have topped $200M in the latest year.
The M&A move by Keurig arrives with shares up 64% since the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple earlier this year.
Previously: Keurig Dr Pepper acquires Core Nutrition (Sept. 27)
