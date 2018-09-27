Keurig Dr Pepper looks to CORE for new growth channel

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP -0.5% ) has its hands on an intriguing hydration/nutrition beverage property with the $525M buy of CORE Nutrition.

CORE beverage sales have grown at an average annualized rate of approximately 115% over the past three years. Current retail sales are estimated to have topped $200M in the latest year.

The M&A move by Keurig arrives with shares up 64% since the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple earlier this year.

Previously: Keurig Dr Pepper acquires Core Nutrition (Sept. 27)