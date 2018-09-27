Bitmain faces challenging market as it prepares for Hong Kong IPO

Bitmain Technologies' quest to take the crypto miner public through an initial public offering in Hong Kong comes at a difficult time for both cryptocurrency and public-equity markets. It recently filed for an IPO with the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Bitcoin and other digital currencies have lost about two-thirds of their value year to date and Hong Kong has been one of the world's worst-performing markets.

The expected size of the IPO hasn't been disclosed yet.

The company's H1 revenue rose more than 10-fold to $2.8B Y/Y, it said in its filing, and profit increased to $742.7M from $83M

Still, Bitmain may need to write down the value of its inventory, according to a Sanford C. Bernstein research note last month, as the company’s computer chips that power digital-currency transactions face more competition.

Rivals Canaan Inc. and Ebang International also plan to go public in Hong Kong.

