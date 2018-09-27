Match Group +1.5% as Bumble responds to lawsuit

Bumble responds to Match Group’s (NASDAQ:MTCH) patent infringement lawsuit.

Bumble’s formal response to the March lawsuit says the company believes “all of the claims are baseless” and Bumble is “seeking to have several claims dismissed immediately, given their lack of merit.”

The company again accuses Match of interfering with its growth to acquire Bumble at a lower price.

Key quote: “Match did not invent the world of dating: men and especially women everywhere deserve the opportunity to connect with who they want, on their terms, and Bumble will continue to stand up for our users and our values as we take this battle to court.”

Read the full statement at TechCrunch.

Match Group shares are up 1.5% to $59.11.

Previously: Bumble continues Match countersuit, plans IPO (Sept. 24)

Previously: Match Group responds to Bumble's suit pursuit (Sept. 24)

Previously: Tinder tests giving women more control (Sept. 25)