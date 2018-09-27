Stocks edge higher; techs show strength with Apple leading

Stocks open higher following a wave of U.S. economic data that included durable goods orders, the third estimate for Q2 GDP and weekly initial jobless claims; Nasdaq +0.7% , S&P +0.3% , Dow +0.1% .

August durable goods orders rose 4.5%, far ahead of consensus; the third estimate of Q2 GDP pointed to an expansion of 4.2%, unchanged from the second estimate; and the latest weekly initial jobless claims count totaled 214K, roughly in line with expectations.

European bourses edge higher, with France's CAC +0.3% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5% .

In earnings news, Bed Bath & Beyond -22.6% after missing earnings and revenue estimates and reporting a decline in same-store sales, while Accenture -2.1% after disappointing earnings guidance overshadowed better than expected quarterly results.

The tech sector ( +0.7% ) is the top early performer, with Apple ( +2.1% ) leading the charge after being initiated with an Overweight rating at J.P. Morgan, while the materials ( -0.7% ), financials ( -0.4% ) and consumer staples ( -0.3% ) sectors are lagging.

Trading volume could be lighter than usual, as many will be tuning in to the Kavanaugh hearing on Capitol Hill, which will begin at 10 a.m. ET.