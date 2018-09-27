Stocks edge higher; techs show strength with Apple leading

Stocks open higher following a wave of U.S. economic data that included durable goods orders, the third estimate for Q2 GDP and weekly initial jobless claims; Nasdaq +0.7%, S&P +0.3%, Dow +0.1%.
August durable goods orders rose 4.5%, far ahead of consensus; the third estimate of Q2 GDP pointed to an expansion of 4.2%, unchanged from the second estimate; and the latest weekly initial jobless claims count totaled 214K, roughly in line with expectations.
European bourses edge higher, with France's CAC +0.3% while Germany's DAX and U.K.'s FTSE both +0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.8% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.5%.
In earnings news, Bed Bath & Beyond -22.6% after missing earnings and revenue estimates and reporting a decline in same-store sales, while Accenture -2.1% after disappointing earnings guidance overshadowed better than expected quarterly results.
The tech sector (+0.7%) is the top early performer, with Apple (+2.1%) leading the charge after being initiated with an Overweight rating at J.P. Morgan, while the materials (-0.7%), financials (-0.4%) and consumer staples (-0.3%) sectors are lagging.
Trading volume could be lighter than usual, as many will be tuning in to the Kavanaugh hearing on Capitol Hill, which will begin at 10 a.m. ET.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox